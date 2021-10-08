Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Murphy Oil is steadily increasing its exploration and production activities in the United States and at international locations. The company is also transitioning through acquisitions, divestitures and oil-weighted discoveries. Murphy Oil aims to invest $600 million annually in the 2021-2024 time period to further expand its existing operations. Its low-cost assets and maintenance of a multi-basin portfolio will drive its performance. Its oil hedges will safeguard against fluctuating commodity prices. It has sufficient liquidity to meet its debt obligation. Itsinitiatives to reduce expenses will support its margins. In the past six months, shares of the company have outperformed the industry. The company is subject to changes in the strict federal or state laws and adherence to the same can escalate its operating costs, thereby denting margins.”

MUR has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Murphy Oil stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.28. The stock had a trading volume of 17,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 3.22. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.95.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 39.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 239,613 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 20.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 63.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 339,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 131,660 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 39.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,902,000 after purchasing an additional 769,791 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

