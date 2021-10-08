MYDA Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBTC remained flat at $$9.99 during trading hours on Friday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,033. Nocturne Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.95.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

