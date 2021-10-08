MYDA Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

MYDA Advisors LLC cut its holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,013 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of WideOpenWest worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WOW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 54.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,765,000 after buying an additional 381,426 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth $969,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 7.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 51.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WideOpenWest news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 532,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,888,786.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,456,900 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,185. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.14. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on WOW shares. Raymond James raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

