MYDA Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

MYDA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,992 shares during the quarter. Pure Cycle makes up about 0.9% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. MYDA Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Pure Cycle worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCYO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 140,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 457.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCYO traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $14.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30. Pure Cycle Co. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $16.63.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 87.48%. The company had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the provision of wholesale water and wastewater services. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Utilities, and Land Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Utilities segment focuses on customers of governmental entities, commercial and industrial customers through designing, engineering, constructing, operating and maintaining water and wastewater systems it owns as well as systems owned by others.

