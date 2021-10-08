MYDA Advisors LLC Invests $6.01 Million in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PANA)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PANA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,000. Panacea Acquisition Corp. II makes up about 1.5% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PANA stock remained flat at $$9.79 during trading on Friday. 1,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,765. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02. Panacea Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.23.

Panacea Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

