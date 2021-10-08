MYDA Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

MYDA Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC raised its position in Progyny by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $365,936.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,930 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $108,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,295.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 493,135 shares of company stock worth $27,621,089 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

PGNY traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.71. 1,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,235. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.24. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.74 and a beta of 1.78.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

