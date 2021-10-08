MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of LendingClub as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at $99,447,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,320 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at $17,414,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at $15,406,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 299.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,194,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after acquiring an additional 895,455 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.63. The company had a trading volume of 15,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,078. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.43 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. Research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LC shares. Maxim Group upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $115,629.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $30,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,951 shares of company stock worth $564,717. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.