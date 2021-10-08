MYDA Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,000 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $8.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $640.10. 65,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,094,596. The business’s 50 day moving average is $564.62 and its 200-day moving average is $533.00. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.41 and a 12-month high of $646.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.84.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.