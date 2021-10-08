Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Insider Sells $59,195.56 in Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $59,195.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

On Monday, September 27th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $170,240.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $44,880.82.

On Monday, August 30th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 21,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $505,050.00.

Myovant Sciences stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

MYOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the first quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 211.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.