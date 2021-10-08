National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.31.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other National CineMedia news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 111,386 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 79,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $3.60 on Friday. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $291.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.00%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

