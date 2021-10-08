Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insperity by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Insperity by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity stock opened at $120.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $120.67.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. Insperity’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,650,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,691,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,844,427. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.77.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

