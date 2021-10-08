Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $260.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.92 and a fifty-two week high of $269.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $262.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.52.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.