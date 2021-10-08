Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UFPI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $72.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.