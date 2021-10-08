Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.0% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

FMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of FMX opened at $82.78 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.51). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

