Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.44 Million Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 19.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth $3,237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 72.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,011,000 after purchasing an additional 503,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.63 and a 200-day moving average of $83.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 58.71, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FMX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

