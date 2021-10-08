Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Orange were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Orange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Orange by 355.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Orange by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Orange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Orange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORAN opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.30. Orange S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $13.09.

ORAN has been the topic of several research reports. lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

