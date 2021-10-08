Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWRE. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $118.85 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.44 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.54.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $5,312,504.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $178,594.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.71.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

