Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 512,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,259,000 after purchasing an additional 92,328 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth about $8,129,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of WEX by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 215,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,419,000 after purchasing an additional 41,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of WEX by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE WEX opened at $182.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $234.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.27.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $459.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.26 million. Equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

WEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

