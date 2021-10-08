Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 696 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,263 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in AECOM by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.4% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AECOM by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in AECOM by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,966,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AECOM stock opened at $64.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.43. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. AECOM has a 52-week low of $42.32 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

