Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Up 3.9%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) shares shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.62 and last traded at $16.62. 4,038 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 448,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTCO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.94 and a beta of 2.36.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Natura &Co had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Natura &Co during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,361,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Natura &Co by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Natura &Co by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Natura &Co during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,791,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Natura &Co by 763.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after buying an additional 531,559 shares in the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natura &Co Company Profile (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.