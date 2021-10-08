Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Short Interest Down 16.3% in September

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the August 31st total of 9,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Natural Resource Partners stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 15,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,303. The company has a market capitalization of $310.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.83. Natural Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.51 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 20.87%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 4.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,028,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after acquiring an additional 43,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,109,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment comprises of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.