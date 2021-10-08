Needham & Company LLC Increases Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target to $47.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 153.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.46.

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $711.00 million and a P/E ratio of -5.45.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). As a group, analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $194,198.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,719,000 after acquiring an additional 319,640 shares in the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

