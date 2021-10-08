Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €82.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been assigned a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €74.75 ($87.94).

Shares of ETR:NEM opened at €85.78 ($100.92) on Friday. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 12-month high of €93.84 ($110.40). The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion and a PE ratio of 84.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €83.55 and a 200 day moving average of €69.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

