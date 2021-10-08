Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) PT Raised to C$28.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$26.50 to C$28.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neo Performance Materials currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.20.

NOPMF opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. Neo Performance Materials has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.60.

Neo Performance Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal-based functional materials. It operates through the following segments: Magnequench; Chemicals and Oxides; Rare Metals; and Corporate. The Magnequench segment focuses in the manufacture of bonded NdFeB powders and bonded permanent magnets.

