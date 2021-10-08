Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It focused on designing, developing, and marketing products for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System(R), is the transcranial magnetic stimulation treatment for depressive disorder. Neuronetics, Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $173.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.56. Neuronetics has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $85,844.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Cascella bought 15,000 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 1,899.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 710.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

