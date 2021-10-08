New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives $13.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.37.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NYCB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 113.2% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NYCB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.67. 2,902,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,563,875. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.07.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

