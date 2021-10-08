Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion trimmed its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 98.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 768,758 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Newmont were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Newmont in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.54.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $179,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,435,117. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.98. The company had a trading volume of 100,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,513,765. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.57. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

