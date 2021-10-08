Nexo Market Capitalization Achieves $994.04 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, Nexo has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a market cap of $994.04 million and approximately $10.95 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo coin can now be bought for about $1.78 or 0.00003284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00048798 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.23 or 0.00231672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00102048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

Nexo (CRYPTO:NEXO) is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Nexo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

