NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) Shares Down 1%

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 134,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGCAU. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II by 0.3% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,008,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,553,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $23,265,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $21,780,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $9,900,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $7,425,000.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

