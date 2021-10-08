NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $465.93 Million

Brokerages expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to announce sales of $465.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NICE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $464.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $468.00 million. NICE posted sales of $412.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $458.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.97 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%.

NICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.73.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.52. The company had a trading volume of 192,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,671. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.01, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. NICE has a 12 month low of $211.25 and a 12 month high of $304.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 2nd quarter worth $202,055,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,766,000 after acquiring an additional 797,892 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth $127,609,000. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth $119,884,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of NICE by 7.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,091,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,551,000 after buying an additional 292,591 shares during the period. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

