NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $307.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $264.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.07 and a 200 day moving average of $252.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. NICE has a 12 month low of $211.25 and a 12 month high of $304.50.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $458.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.97 million. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in NICE in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in NICE by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in NICE in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

