NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NICE. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NICE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $299.73.

NICE stock opened at $264.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 86.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.07 and its 200-day moving average is $252.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. NICE has a 1 year low of $211.25 and a 1 year high of $304.50.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $458.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.97 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

