Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Acquires 420 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth approximately $16,153,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 25.6% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 49,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $610,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 64.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total transaction of $1,534,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,985,955. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total value of $14,830,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $16.18 on Friday, hitting $1,388.14. 2,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,518.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,383.27. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $985.05 and a 1 year high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,381.40.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

