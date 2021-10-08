Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,850 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E grew its position in Chevron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in Chevron by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.73. The stock had a trading volume of 682,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,570,132. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.72.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

