Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Reduces Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 27,020 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 1.7% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $34,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 73.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 28.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,545. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.56 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $151.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.29.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.92.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

