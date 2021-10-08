Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Shares Up 3.4%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) rose 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.09 and last traded at $18.09. Approximately 653 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter. Nippon Steel had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 5.55%.

NIPPON STEEL CORP. engages in the manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication; Engineering and Construction; Chemicals; New Materials; and System Solutions. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment produces and distributes steel sheets, plates, bars and wire rods, pipes and tubes, and machinery parts.

