Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Trading Up 3.2%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was up 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.95 and last traded at $24.75. Approximately 6,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 994,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NIU shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.06.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.15. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $146.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. On average, analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 886.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the second quarter worth $48,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the second quarter worth $150,000. 30.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

