Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.810-$1.867 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NOMD opened at $27.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, September 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nomad Foods stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,218 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Nomad Foods worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

