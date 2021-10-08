noob.finance ($NOOB) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $154.00

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. In the last seven days, noob.finance has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. One noob.finance coin can now be bought for about $2.20 or 0.00004093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. noob.finance has a market cap of $48,213.74 and approximately $154.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00062022 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00093914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00132269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,755.96 or 0.99833070 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,498.37 or 0.06497016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

noob.finance Profile

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,876 coins. noob.finance’s official Twitter account is @noob_finance . The official website for noob.finance is noob.finance

Buying and Selling noob.finance

