Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) PT Raised to $15.00

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) had its price target raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

NDLS has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $600.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1,313.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.87. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.16 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. Analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 50,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $652,771.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the second quarter valued at $5,866,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 104.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 458,865 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 98.0% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 628,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 310,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 526.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 250,752 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at $1,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

