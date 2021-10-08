Nord/LB Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €64.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.50 ($51.18) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €46.52 ($54.72).

ETR:BOSS opened at €52.24 ($61.46) on Monday. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1-year high of €53.84 ($63.34). The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a PE ratio of -1,344.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of €50.37 and a 200 day moving average of €45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

