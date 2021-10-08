NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NORMA Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €43.00 ($50.59).

ETR:NOEJ opened at €36.22 ($42.61) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02. NORMA Group has a twelve month low of €25.88 ($30.45) and a twelve month high of €49.36 ($58.07). The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of €40.86 and a 200-day moving average of €43.00.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

