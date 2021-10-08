Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS opened at $112.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.38. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $76.20 and a 52 week high of $123.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.63.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

