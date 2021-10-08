Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Upgraded to Peer Perform by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NTRS. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.63.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $112.95 on Thursday. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $76.20 and a 12-month high of $123.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

