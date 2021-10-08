Northland Securities Cuts Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target to $57.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price objective decreased by Northland Securities from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.83.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.47. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.66.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

