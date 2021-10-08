Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,459,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 81,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Northrop Grumman worth $891,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,743,803,000 after purchasing an additional 974,433 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $404,109,000 after buying an additional 506,032 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,026.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 550,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,300,000 after buying an additional 502,033 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,560,000 after buying an additional 405,582 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 739,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,904,000 after buying an additional 382,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.10.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $382.70 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $383.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $361.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

