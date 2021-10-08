Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 80 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 23.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 38,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,936,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 49.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,554.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a PE ratio of -31,080.80 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,792.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,590.96. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,150.72 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,911.22.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.