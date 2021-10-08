Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Buys New Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP opened at $52.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average is $41.18. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $53.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Several research firms have commented on TRGP. Truist upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

