Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in MetLife by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 49.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.6% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 12,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $64.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

