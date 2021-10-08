Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $61.88 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $62.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.75.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

